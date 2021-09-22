Menu
Rev. H.M. Rathkamp
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Rev. H.M. "Tex" Rathkamp

Age 91

The Rev. H.M. "Tex" Rathkamp, 91, servant of Christ, loving husband and father, joined the Church Triumphant on September 20, 2021, after a brief illness.

Tex left his family farm in Yoakum, Texas at age 16, the first in his family to attend college. Following his graduation from Central Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1953, he served the church faithfully for nearly 50 years, as a parish pastor in Auburn and Columbus, Nebraska, and as a mission developer, establishing St. John's Lutheran Church in Grand Prairie, Texas.

He retired as Pastor Emeritus from Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, after serving as its senior pastor for 28 years. Following his active ministry, Rev. Rathkamp served as a Chaplain for the Holland America Line for several years.

Tex had a fervent devotion to the church, and built large and successful congregations everywhere he served. He always considered his wife, Ann, to be his true partner in life and credited her and the teams he created at each church for his success. Outside of his ministry, he served in countless and wide-ranging senior roles, including the development of a Lutheran camp and a continuing care retirement community. When asked about his ministry, he said, "I stand in amazement at what God, through the power of His Holy Spirit, can do through the weakness of man, committed to Him."

His favorite phrase, which he lived daily, was "Keep Looking Up."

Reverend Rathkamp is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ann Johnson Rathkamp; daughter, Grace P. Rathkamp; son, Paul J. Rathkamp (Laura); and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra J. Luchsinger. A private funeral will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Williamsburg, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent through www.revbluejeans.com


Knowing that this time of the year was very special for you both because Thanksgiving and Tex's birthday so very closely connected. My prayers are with you Ann, and your family. It would be nice to visit like we used to. Please feel free to contact me at 757 564-1991. I realize that the telephone is difficult for you but we did our best, didn't we? Jack has also died. He suffered from a blood disorder caused by Agent Orange. I am doing as well as can be expected while still trying to adjust to a major loss. Being here at Windsor Meade has been very beneficial for me. Please Ann try to get in touch. Love, Joyce
Joyce Behlendorf
November 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. May the love and comfort of Jesus provide you peace through this trying time. Your father certainly exemplified a life lived well reflecting our purpose on earth to serve the living God. As Paul states in II Timothy 4:7 and 8: "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness...." There is no greater comfort than that, the promises we have in Jesus.
Jo Ann and Greg Backens (friend of Paul and Laura)
September 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I've been trying to call, but cannot get through. I'll keep you in my prayers, Ann. You know how much you both have meant to us. Wish I could do more. Joyce
Joyce L Behlendorf
Friend
September 26, 2021
We were sadden to hear of his passing. He made an impact in our family. Rest in peace. Sending prayers for his family. God Bless you
connie nauenburg mascarello
September 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy over the loss of your Father! Pastor Rathkamp was such a caring, giving man who devoted his life to helping others. He had such a great impact in Columbus during my youth ! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Ms Leslie Hitchner
September 22, 2021
