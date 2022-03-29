Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Nielson
FUNERAL HOME
Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet
1098 Weston Dr.
Mount Juliet, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Harold Weston Nielson

May 23, 1926 - March 25, 2022

Harold Weston Nielson, 95, of Hermitage, Tennessee, (formerly of Monroe, Nebraska), died Friday, March 25, 2022, in Antioch, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Harold was born May 23, 1926, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Ova and Ellen (Welin) Nielson. He was educated in the Platte County school system. Harold entered the United States Army on Oct. 9, 1950, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 1, 1952. He was a member of the Edward H. Larson Post #144 American Legion. On March 28, 1970, Harold was united in marriage to Roberta "Birdie" Allen. He spent his lifetime farming, retiring in 1987. In 2015, Harold moved to Hermitage to live with his niece, Mary Kelsey.

Harold is survived by his step-son, Steven Allen; and nieces, Mary Kelsey and Sandy Marick.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Ellen Nielson; wife, Roberta Nielson; and siblings, Ethel Hendrickson, Eleanor Keeler, Marjorie Heck and Eldon Nielson.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
724 Webster Avenue, Genoa, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
724 Webster Avenue, Genoa, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bond Memorial Chapel - Mount Juliet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.