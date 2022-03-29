Harold Weston Nielson

May 23, 1926 - March 25, 2022

Harold Weston Nielson, 95, of Hermitage, Tennessee, (formerly of Monroe, Nebraska), died Friday, March 25, 2022, in Antioch, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Harold was born May 23, 1926, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Ova and Ellen (Welin) Nielson. He was educated in the Platte County school system. Harold entered the United States Army on Oct. 9, 1950, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 1, 1952. He was a member of the Edward H. Larson Post #144 American Legion. On March 28, 1970, Harold was united in marriage to Roberta "Birdie" Allen. He spent his lifetime farming, retiring in 1987. In 2015, Harold moved to Hermitage to live with his niece, Mary Kelsey.

Harold is survived by his step-son, Steven Allen; and nieces, Mary Kelsey and Sandy Marick.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Ellen Nielson; wife, Roberta Nielson; and siblings, Ethel Hendrickson, Eleanor Keeler, Marjorie Heck and Eldon Nielson.

