Harvey Nauenburg

87

Harvey Nauenburg, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.