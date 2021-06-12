Hazel A. Strickler

March 14, 1921-June 10, 2021

Hazel A. Strickler, 100, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of York, Nebraska died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Art Phillips officiating. Burial will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Monday June 14, 2021, with her family greeting friends between 6 – 8 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York.

Hazel was born March, 14, 1921 at Watertown, Nebraska to Raymond and Alice (Osborn) Hazzard. On Jan. 3, 1943, she was married to Paul Strickler at York, Nebraska. Hazel was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, Eastern Star and was a member of the York Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, Yahtzee, Dominoes and square dancing. As a seamstress, Hazel made clothing, quilts and over 200 diaper bags for charity. She loved watching Nebraska sports.

She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Craig) Thompson of Ridgefield, Washington and a daughter-in-law Cheryl Strickler of Bellevue, Nebraska. Her grandchildren include, Scott (Mary) Strickler of Kansas City, Kansas, Jeffrey (Kristen) Strickler of Fremont, Nebraska and Dustin (Jessica) Strickler of Omaha, Nebraska. Great-grandchildren include, Taylor, Colton, Elijah, Jacob, Jackson, Noah, Beckham, Theo and Celia. Also surviving are sisters -in-law Geri Hazzard of Kearney, Nebraska and Marilyn Hazzard of Broomfield, Colorado, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Ronald; and siblings Bernard, Ruth, Kenneth, Walter, Lois, Roselyn, Raymond and Harley.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Her service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.