Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Strickler
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Hazel A. Strickler

March 14, 1921-June 10, 2021

Hazel A. Strickler, 100, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of York, Nebraska died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Art Phillips officiating. Burial will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Monday June 14, 2021, with her family greeting friends between 6 – 8 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York.

Hazel was born March, 14, 1921 at Watertown, Nebraska to Raymond and Alice (Osborn) Hazzard. On Jan. 3, 1943, she was married to Paul Strickler at York, Nebraska. Hazel was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, Eastern Star and was a member of the York Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, Yahtzee, Dominoes and square dancing. As a seamstress, Hazel made clothing, quilts and over 200 diaper bags for charity. She loved watching Nebraska sports.

She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Craig) Thompson of Ridgefield, Washington and a daughter-in-law Cheryl Strickler of Bellevue, Nebraska. Her grandchildren include, Scott (Mary) Strickler of Kansas City, Kansas, Jeffrey (Kristen) Strickler of Fremont, Nebraska and Dustin (Jessica) Strickler of Omaha, Nebraska. Great-grandchildren include, Taylor, Colton, Elijah, Jacob, Jackson, Noah, Beckham, Theo and Celia. Also surviving are sisters -in-law Geri Hazzard of Kearney, Nebraska and Marilyn Hazzard of Broomfield, Colorado, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Ronald; and siblings Bernard, Ruth, Kenneth, Walter, Lois, Roselyn, Raymond and Harley.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Her service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for the loss of Aunt Hazel. Uncle Paul and Aunt Hazel were our favorites. Probably because they were closer in age to mom and always kept in touch. They also went out of their way to see us. I always admired both of them. May your good memories be of comfort to you all. Love and prayers, Vera and Bob Ulschak and family
Vera and Bob Ulschak Laurel, Mt.
Family
June 14, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to you and the family on the passing of your Mother. 100 years is magnificent!!! I also, didn't know that you had lost your Brother. I was sorry to read that. May the Lord comfort you and your family. Respectfully, Steve and Kathy Goodrich.
Stephen Goodrich
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results