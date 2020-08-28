Helen Bergt

May 4, 1942-March 19, 2020

Helen Bergt, 77, of Omaha, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, with a luncheon following at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. that day at the Schuyler Cemetery, and light refreshments served at approximately 4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Orphan Grain Train, or those of the donor's choice.

Helen Marie Bergt was born on May 4, 1942, to Karl and Katharina (Wilhelm) Michel in Mainz, Germany. She was mistaken as an orphan, brought to the USA in 1946, given the birthdate of April 8, 1943, and adopted by Sonke "Barb" and Theta (Maddock) Jensen in Oakes, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated from Oakes High School in 1960. She attended Concordia University in Seward, where she earned her B.S. in Education and Music. Helen was united in marriage to Paul Bergt on June 21, 1964, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oakes.

Helen taught elementary school and music for several years. She owned and operated Countryside Gourmet. While she enjoyed these careers, she was most passionate about being the Director of Music and organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus until retirement.

Helen loved playing the piano and organ, baking, cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a very loving, nurturing, talented and encouraging wife, mom, grandma and friend.

Helen is survived by husband, Paul Bergt; daughter, Heidi (Kurt) Brink; son, Eric (Maya) Bergt; daughter, Kristin Bergt; grandson, Andreas Brink (all of Omaha); adopted brother, D J Jensen of Oakes, North Dakota; sister, Hannelore (Uli) Rohr of Weiterstadt, Germany; sister-in-law, Anita Michel of Mainz, Germany; nephew, Markus Michel; nieces, Carina (Michel) Popp and Kerstin (Rohr) Schwarze; five step-grandchildren: Jhozel, Jhenea, Ghennica, Jhamei and Christian Teodoro; and four step-great-grandchildren: Zachary, Adaline, Chloe and Aika.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Katharina Michel, Sonke and Theta Jensen; brother, Karl-Heinz Michel.