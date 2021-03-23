Helen Gerber

July 27, 1924 - March 22, 2021

Helen Gerber, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital, Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday from at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Helen I. Gerber was born July 27, 1924, in Columbus to Leonard and LuLu (Clark) Whiting. She attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Kramer High School in 1943. After graduation she moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, for a short time. She then moved back to Columbus and started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator in 1943. In 1944, she transferred to Omaha, working in the toll office and then the dial office. In 1946, she transferred back to Columbus. On July 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to Sam Gerber. She worked until 1953 when she took a leave of absence to wait the arrival of their first daughter. In 1957, they were blessed with a second daughter. Sam and Helen were later divorced. Helen went back to work part-time for Northwestern Bell and General Telephone Company before starting full time for General Telephone as an operator in 1960. She transferred into the Service Center in 1979 and retired in 1983 after 23 years of service.

Helen enjoyed watching Husker sports, Kansas City Royals baseball, working crossword puzzles and watching TV. Helen always remembered everyone with cards for their birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen was a 50-year member of the Federated Church.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Pat (Gary) Houska of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughter, Kathy (Rex) Hash of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Shawn (Eden) Houska of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kerry (Stefan) Christ of Norfolk, Nebraska, James Hash of Clarinda, Iowa, and Kenneth (Jasmine) Hash of Columbus, Nebraska; and great-grandchildren, Stefan Jr. and Zachary Christ, Hayden, Baylor and Eastyn Hash and Bennett Hash.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and LuLu Whiting; infant brother; and sister, Dorothy (Larry) Hecht.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.

