Herman Junior Gerdes

Herman Junior Gerdes, 84, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 19, 2020 at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A graveside memorial service inurnment will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shelby Cemetery with Pastor Craig Pinley officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. They may be mailed to Herman Gerdes Family, P.O. Box 362, Stromsburg, NE 68666.

In 1978, Herman and his family moved to Shelby, Nebraska, where he worked as a grain merchandiser until 1992. In 1992, they moved to Stromsburg where Herman was semi-retired but still enjoyed following the grain markets.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Stromsburg; son, Derek Gerdes of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two daughters, Darla (Ron) Hopwood of Shelby and Brenda (Ken) Toline of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
