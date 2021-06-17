Holly Jean Crook

Age 35

Holly Jean Crook, 35, of O'Neill, NE, formerly of Rising City, NE, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center in David City, NE. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral Services will continue on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Word of Life Christian Center in O'Neill, NE, followed by burial in the O'Neill Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate both services. Holly passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in O'Neill.

Holly Jean loved farm life. She grew up showing cattle, caring for her cats and dogs, and making friends with neighbors. Holly was involved with 4-H and was a member of the Nebraska Junior Limousin Association and the Heartland Limousin Association. Holly enjoyed spending time swimming in the pool after chore time, watching the Huskers, and getting together with family to play with cousins.

When Holly transitioned into High School, she filled her days with basketball, cheerleading, and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. Holly graduated from David City High School in 2004.

After graduation, Holly attended Hastings Community College, Wayne State College, and graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln with her Associate Degree in Arts. Holly studied at Travel Academy in Minneapolis to become a flight attendant. Although Holly never pursued this as a career, she was always proud of this accomplishment. In Dallas, Holly was a licensed condominium leasing agent. Amongst some of her other jobs she enjoyed, Holly was involved with North Star, CMA at Brookdale Assisted Living, Youth Ministry Leader, School Cafeteria Assistant, and so many other jobs. Holly dedicated multiple summers to volunteer at youth camps. Holly was fluent in Spanish, American and Spanish Sign Language, and went on to work as a translator.

Hollys's love and passion for other people lead her to missions work in Brazil. She was being trained as a full-time missionary for Brazil and in the process of raising her support. This was Holly's driving force to push her through her battles with cancer.

Throughout Holly's life, her natural gift for singing ministered to many people. Whether singing for events, in church as a worship leader, or in the car she expressed the passions of her heart through her beautiful voice and love for music. Holly's huge heart, smile, and joy drew people to her.

It was in Norfolk, NE that Holly made the decision to commit her life to serving the Lord. Wherever Holly went, she loved to tell people about her love for Jesus. Even through her final days, Holly was reaching out to people and encouraging others.

Holly is survived by her mother, Connie Svoboda of Lincoln, NE; father, Michael Crook of Rising City, NE; brother, Daryl Crook of Rising City; best friend, Joel Loutzenhiser, Jr. of O'Neill, NE; grandparents, Willis and Maxine Svoboda of David City, NE; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, her church family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Mary Ann Crook; uncles, Bruce Crook and Mark Svoboda; and quote-unquote grandpa, James Loutzenhiser, Sr.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials for future designation.

Services will be under the direction of Kracl Funeral Chapels of David City and Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill.