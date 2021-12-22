Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard Hughes
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek
806 4th Street
Silver Creek, NE

Howard J. Hughes

March 15, 1931 - December 20, 2021

Howard J. Hughes, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Brookestone Acres in Columbus of natural causes.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, 3921 20th St. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is being held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Battle Creek, following the funeral luncheon.

Howard J. Hughes was born March 15, 1931, in Norfolk to Joseph E. and Anna T. (Miller) Hughes. He grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from high school in 1949 before attending Creighton University. Howard married Patricia Harmon on Nov. 27, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek. He farmed until 1956 when he moved to California to work in the auto supply business. Howard returned to Norfolk where he worked at Norfolk Auto until 1966. Howard joined New York Life as an agent and moved to Columbus shortly thereafter. He was an agent for almost 50 years, retiring in 2015. He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and relatives, as well as traveling, hunting, volunteering in the community and playing cards and Dominos.

Howard was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club and was active with the Boy Scouts with his sons.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Linda (Dan) Kuhlen of Olathe, Kansas; son, Paul Hughes of Columbus; son, John Hughes of Columbus; son, David (Anna) Hughes of Omaha; daughter, Susan (Bob Searle) Skinner of Wagoner, Oklahoma; daughter, Sharon Karmann of Omaha; son, Richard (Beth) Hughes of Mesa, Arizona; brother, Francis M. (Sheila) Hughes of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother-in-law, Ron (Carolyn) Harmon of Wentzville, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Hughes; daughter-in-law, Victoria Marshall; parents, Joseph and Anna Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn (Jim) Bradford, Helen (Bill) Howard and Jane (Jack) Campbell; and grandson, Jedidiah Skinner.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Church or Nebraska Right to Life.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
27
Vigil
6:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.