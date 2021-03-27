Menu
Imelda Eckholt
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Imelda Eckholt

Funeral Mass for Imelda Eckholt will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at McKown Funeral Home.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street, Columbus, NE
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, Steve & John & families, Sending you our sincerest condolences and may the loving thoughts of her kindness embrace you in this time. Unfortunately, we could not make it to her funeral but our thoughts and prayers were there in spirit as she was my God Mother. May she rest in peace!
Dan & Marilyn Schaecher
March 31, 2021
"Kathy, Steve & John & families. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We offered our Palm Sunday Mass and a rosary this morning for your Mother. We are in Phoenix and cannot attend in person, but you will be thought about spiritually on Tuesday. How great that her funeral is during Holy Week. I am sure the angels were waiting with her wings at the gate when she entered Heaven."
Don & Dorothy Schaecher
March 28, 2021
