Jacquelin (Jackie) J Amsler

October 4, 1962 – September 25, 2021

Jacquelin (Jackie) J Amsler died on Sept. 25, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021,at McKown Funeral Home. The service will celebrate both Jackie and her late husband, Donald Amsler. The family will begin receiving friends at 4 p.m.. Private family burial will take place in Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska.

She was born Oct. 4th, 1942, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Eva Jane (Cook) Johnson. She was a graduate of Cranberry High School, Pennsylvania, Class of 1961.

Jackie married Don Amsler on June 30, 1962 in Van, PA. Jackie was a supporting military wife, mother of two, and a strong advocate of community involvement.

Jackie earned her Bachelor's degree. While in college she was on the diving and synchronized swimming teams.

While living in Omaha, she worked as the Property Manager for the formally known Great Plains Girl Scout Council. She was very involved in troop activities and directed former Camp Wa-Shawtee in Fremont County, Iowa for many years along with other local area camps.

Don and Jackie moved to Ranch Cucamonga, California, in 1982 where she was employed with the Daily Bulletin. She worked in the advertising department and later became the Marketing Director but she was best known as the "go to" Event Planner. She became highly sought after for her vast knowledge of implementing new organizations.

She was the longtime commentator for the Founders Day Parade, served on the Library Board of Trustees and was the first female Chamber of Commerce President for the City of Rancho Cucamonga. She also served on the San Bernardino Transportation Committee and was the Site Director for the highly known Grape Harvest Festival in California.

Throughout her lifetime Jackie received numerous awards from local, state and federal governing bodies for her dedication and commitment to the community.

She enjoyed her family, watching her hummingbirds, reading and doing many crafts. Later she taught a senior water aerobics class and mentored women for business success at her local YMCA.

She is survived by her son, Rich (Lana) of Nebraska, daughter, Sheri of Alabama; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and her sister, Suzette Johnson of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Ellen MacGregor of Oklahoma; and special pet, Lennie.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com.