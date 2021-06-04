Staff Sgt. Jakob J. Einarson

Age 27

Staff Sgt. Jakob J. Einarson, 27, formerly of Rogers, Minnesota, passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 11400 57th St NE, Albertville, Minnesta. The Rev. Joseph Zabinski was the celebrant. Luncheon followed in the St. Albert Parish Center. Interment with military rites was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, 300 Main St. N, St. Michael, MN.

Staff Sgt. Jakob J. Einarson served honorably for nine years in the United States Marine Corps. After completing recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, he attended the Marine Corps Communications and Electronics School in Twentynine Palms, California, becoming a Data Systems Administrator. He was stationed with 8th Communications Battalion in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was deployed on the USS Wasp (LHD-1) as part of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. From there, he served as a Cyber Network Chief as part of Marine Forces Europe located in Boblingen, Germany. On his most recent assignment, Staff Sgt. Einarson served as a Marine Corps Recruiter under Recruiting Station Columbus in Parkersburg, West Virginia. With his outgoing and charismatic personality, Staff Sgt. Einarson touched the lives of countless students, teachers and community members in the greater Parkersburg area. His unyielding commitment to serve his country as a leader in the United States Marine Corps left a lasting impression on countless Marines across the globe.

Jakob "Jake" Jonas Einarson graduated from Rogers High School in 2012. Jake lived life to the fullest. He was skilled in both golf and hockey. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, anything outdoors and attending numerous family "fests."

Jake is survived by his loving parents, Robert "Rob" and Deborah "Debbie" Einarson; his cherished grandparents, Jack and Gloria Jonas; and his adoring aunts, uncles and cousins both near and far. He will be dearly missed by his neighbors, hockey family and many friends, as well as the hundreds of brothers and sisters he served alongside in the United States Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Marlys Einarson; and by his uncle, Matthew J. Jonas.

Memorials preferred to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.