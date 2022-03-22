Menu
James Birkel
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 24 2022
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church
James Leroy Birkel

Age 77

James Leroy Birkel, 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of March 12, 2022, in Burnet, Texas. Jim was on the road, doing what he loved, competing in a Cowboy Fast Draw Competition. He was greatly loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be March 24, 2022, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church in Anthem Arizona. Committal service with honors will be March 28, 2022, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Christi (Jeff) Schverak and grandchildren, Rebecca and Justin; son, Thomas Birkel and grandson, James T. Birkel; daughter, Kim (Ben) Laird and grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah and Savannah. He is also survived by brothers, Max Birkel and Bill Birkel.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Olivia Birkel; brother, P. Michael Birkel; and sister, Zita Hook.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 22, 2022.
