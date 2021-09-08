James "Jim" Dale Brewster

January 6, 1940 - September 3, 2021

James "Jim" Dale Brewster, 81, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Jim was born Jan. 6, 1940, at the family farm in rural Ewing, Nebraska, to Marion and E. Grace (Fleming) Brewster. Jim was the third of six children. He attended grade school in rural Ewing and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1957.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1959 – 1962. During his time of service, he lost his sister Norma in an automobile accident. In later years he would talk about that time and how when he arrived back in Germany after the funeral, he received a letter from her that he cherished for many years.

On May 14, 1966, he was united in marriage to Angela Kaye Stull. To this union five children were born, Michelle, Constance "Connie" Kerri, Clinton James and Heather. They were later divorced. On Oct. 16, 2004, he was united in marriage to Susan Lin (Titman) Wagner. The family was blessed with two stepsons, Chad and Jason.

Jim was a man of many talents. He was an excellent mechanic, cowboy and carpenter. He worked on highway construction in the late 1960s. He talked often of building the interstate highway by Ogallala. He drove truck and owned a gas station in O'Neill, Nebraska. In 1971 he moved his family to Columbus, Nebraska, and purchased Miller Motel. After changing the name to Wagon Wheel Motel, he operated it until 1980 when the family moved to rural Shelby, Nebraska. In 1974 he started working at Becton, Dickinson and Company until retiring in 2006.

Jim was a man of faith. He was baptized into the Lord as a child and was a charter member of the former Columbus Christian Church. At the time of his death, he was an active member of the Church of Christ. Family was very important to him, and he especially loved his grandchildren and watching them in sports and their other accomplishments. He loved music, especially bluegrass, and played the harmonica, guitar and trumpet. He was an avid fan of the Huskers, even during the tough years. Jim was also a history buff and was proud of his Irish heritage and being a direct descendant of the Mayflower. He always had a story to tell of forebears and the roles they played in history.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Brewster; children, Michelle (Steve) Burnett of Anselmo, Constance (Ed) Thomas of Columbus, Kerri (Steve) Klabenes of Chambers, C.J. (Sonia) Brewster of Columbus, Heather (Blake) Lowenstein of Lincoln, Chad (fiancée Jessica) Wagner of Lincoln and Jason (Leah) Wagner of Shelby; 27 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Fritts and Marge (Archie) Crabtree; sister-in-law, Marilyn Brewster; brother, Wayne (Helen) Brewster; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Grace Brewster; sister, Norma Brewster; brother, Darrell Brewster; and former wife, Angie Brewster.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com