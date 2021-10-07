Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Jimmy" Chmelka
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka

August 25, 1940 - September 19, 2021

James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka, 81, of Valparaiso, Nebraksa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, in Valparaiso, Nebraska.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1940, to James T. and Irma (Belik) Chmelka in Brainard, Nebraska. Jimmy married Marilyn Shonka on Oct. 22, 1960. To this union 7 children were born. He was a lifelong farmer, member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FCSLA, Saunders County Feeders.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Terry (Terri), Randy (Judy), Rick (Terri), Rob (Mary); daughters, Carol (Eric) Clark, Nancy (Gerard) Bartek, Tammy (Jeff) Kocian, 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Vikki) Chmelka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Chmelka.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Saunders County Catholic Schools.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.