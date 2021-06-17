James E. Karpisek

September 19, 1924 – June 6, 2021

James E. Karpisek, 96, of David City died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial and parish rosary were held for Jim on June 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses officiated by Fr. Michael Stec. Interment with military honors by Dwight American Legion Post #110 were in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ulysses.

James Elias Karpisek was born on Sept. 19, 1924, on the family farm north of Ulysses to Frank Sr. and Rosalie (Kavan) Karpisek, the youngest of seven children.

He attended Greenleaf District 52 School through eighth grade and graduated from Surprise High School in 1943. He volunteered and served in the United States Navy during WWII from April 1944 to May 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the Mead Ordinance Plant before returning to the family farm and began farming with his brother.

On May 18, 1948, he was united in marriage to Alice Marie Toman in Topeka, Kansas. Four children were born to this union. They were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses for many years.

Jim married Shirley Rechtenbach on July 31, 1983, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. They retired in 1990 and moved to David City, Nebraska. They enjoyed RV camping, traveling, casino gambling, garage sales, and playing board and card games with friends. Jim was an excellent dancer and enjoyed polka and country/western music. He enjoyed sports and hunting, and was especially interested in vintage airplanes.

He was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in David City and the Dwight American Legion where he proudly received a Quilt of Valor.

Jim is survived by his sons, James Jr. (Janice), and David (Phyllis); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter Lynn Bartlett; stepson Richard (Rita) Rechtenbach; four step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; five nieces and a nephew.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; daughter, Loretta; and son Timothy in 1977; wife, Shirley, in 2003; step-son-in-law Bill Bartlett; his parents; four brothers; and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and statues, memorials can be directed towards the Dwight American Legion Post #110 or family wishes for later designation.

Chermok Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.