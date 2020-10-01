James W. Krzycki

July 26, 1939-September 30, 2020

James W. Krzycki, 81, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. A private family interment will be held in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. The family asks everyone to follow all current CDC guidelines. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Born July 26, 1939 at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Bernard and Gertrude (Alt) Krzycki. He attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. After working for four years at Behlen Manufacturing, Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. While in service at Fort Ruck, Alabama, Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Riley, Kansas, Jim became adept at helicopter maintenance.

From 1967 to 1968, Jim trained to be a pilot in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was a pilot for Spencer Foods, in Spencer, Iowa, from 1969-1972. In 1972, Jim began a 33-year career with Nebraska Public Power District, serving as pilot and airplane mechanic.

On July 19, 1996, Jim and Jackie were married in Columbus, Nebraska. In September 2005, Jim retired.

Jim was fortunate to find a career he truly loved. He enjoyed flying airplanes. He was a flight instructor for many years. After his retirement, he could often be found working on his Cessna 180. He also enjoyed morning coffee at the hangar. Jim was a talented pilot – once landing a King Air in Lincoln, Nebraska, after his front landing gear would not engage.

Jim rode motorcycles and enjoyed bicycle rides, movies and ice cream with his beloved wife, Jackie. He loved a meal at the Husker House. In the past decade, his grandkids have been a source of great happiness. "Papa" enjoyed watching the grandkids swim, ride scooters, play at the park, or show him something on their iPad.

Jim was a great man. He was a kind and loving husband, father and Papa. Jim fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim enjoyed bicycles, motorcycles, airplanes, ice cream, husker house, Alan Jackson, Statler brothers and western movies.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jackie; her children, Jenny French of Columbus, Jeff Buntgen (Jackie) of Lincoln, and Melissa Galyen (Jeff) of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Tyler and Cooper Galyen, Brandon (Devin) Jansen, Spencer, Maggie and Kami French, Bailey Alexander and Elise Poole; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Marjorie (Al) Kush of Genoa; and his brother, Myron Krzycki of Columbus.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Gertrude Krzycki; and his nephew, Jonathon Moravec.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials are directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Columbus or to the Team Jack Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.