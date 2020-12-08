James "Votch" Joseph Valasek

August 11, 1965 - December 4, 2020

James J. Valasek, 55, formerly of Spalding, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at his Albion home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Spalding, with Fr. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake service. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Dublin Cemetery, Primrose, with Military Rites conducted by James Kesseler American Legion Post #299 of Spalding. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHMs effective will be followed at the visitation and funeral. The family is asking that you wear masks.

James Joseph Valasek, was born Aug. 11, 1965, at an impressive 10 lbs, 2 oz to Andrew John and Jude Ann (Vandenberg) Valasek and was the fifth of nine children. Best known as Votch, Jim was also known as Shooter, Stallion and Von Dootchie by friends and James Joseph by his mother when angry.

Jim attended Spalding Academy throughout his elementary and high school years and relished in challenging the Dominican Sisters on a daily basis. Through endless motherly prayers and a divine intervention, Votch was allowed to graduate in May 1984.

On Jan. 27, 1997, Votch married Jacqueline Jensen in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this Union, three daughters known as AT&T (Amber, Tori and Tyra) were born. Although Votch and Jackie departed ways, they remained great friends and continued to attend each other's family functions.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Votch was united in marriage to Jacqueline Primrose in Albion. This union provided Votch an immediate stepson, Braden Leslie, whom he loved and treated as his own, and a daughter, Avery Jude. Votch also received another blessing: a son, Jason. He, unfortunately, didn't have the pleasure of raising him, which is uncanny, as he's a walk-alike, look-alike, younger version of Votch, but he and the rest are more than happy to love and include him in the tribe!

Votch had a distinctive personality and was easily recognized no matter where he went. He was a gifted athlete in high school and continued his love of sports by engaging in softball, golf, kayaking, bowling and volleyball throughout his adult life. He followed all televised sports and could always be found cheering and cussing his beloved Huskers and Dallas Cowboys. He also loved watching his stepson compete in sports. Votch got a glimpse of heaven this October when he toured AT&T Stadium in Dallas and then watch them play the Cleveland Browns the following day.

Votch lived life fast, furious and to the fullest, a life that would have sent a lesser man to their grave many years earlier. He enjoyed entertaining those around him, and his witty sayings were always good for a few laughs. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, teammates and even the opponents he harassed in competition.

Votch is survived by his wife, Jackie Valasek of Albion; daughters, Amber Valasek of Spalding, Tori Valasek of Omaha, Tyra Valasek of Greeley, Colorado, and Avery Valasek of Albion; son, Jason Wragge of Seattle, Washingston; stepson, Braden Leslie of Albion; siblings, Victoria (Roy) Ketteler, Maggie (Ralph) Lee, Kathy Valasek, John Valasek, Loretta Asche, Rita (Todd) Hellbusch and Ann Peterson; grandchildren, Emery, August and Sonny of Spalding; and 14 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Koenig and Denise Valasek.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.