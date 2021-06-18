James Zoucha

September 12, 1931- June 17, 2021

James Zoucha, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home facebook page. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time with a Rosary at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard.

James was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Boone County, Nebraska, on the family farm near Albion, Nebraska, to John and Anna (Zoucha) Zoucha. He attended school at District 66 and District 35. In 1951, Jim entered the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War and stood guard at the Berlin Wall. He returned to Nebraska and worked at Gerhold Sand and eventually started working at Loup Power District in Genoa, Nebraska. He worked for many years at the Genoa Headgates. He loved his race horses. Jim raced and bred 26 horses throughout his years. He enjoyed being outdoors on the farm and tending to his garden. Jim also enjoyed visiting with his nieces and nephews and watching Gunsmoke.

Jim is survived by his sister, Clara Olsufka of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Ivy Zoucha of Fremont, Nebraska; 14 nieces, nine nephews; and longtime family friend Ray Kush of Genoa, Nebraska.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Zoucha; and 12 brothers and sisters.