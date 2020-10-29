Jane Barr

May 2, 1943 – October 28, 2020

Jane Barr, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. It will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

A private family interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and the family may not be present. If the family does decide to be present, please respect social distancing and out of abundance of love to protect others during this season of COVID, the family is requesting masks be worn and virtual hugs be given. The visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

Jane was born on May 2, 1943, in Columbus, the daughter of Arnold and Sylvia (Barta) Olson. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, G. Donald Barr, on Nov. 18, 1961. The couple farmed the family farm before moving to Storm Lake, Iowa, in 1963 where Jane was a bookkeeper and housewife. In 1968, they moved to Fremont, Nebraska and in 1974 they made their home in Columbus.

Jane was a wonderful, loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She had a natural way about her to care for others which was apparent not only in the way that she cared for her family but also in the 35 years that she spent as a daycare provider. She touched the lives of many and became a part of many families. She treasured the time spent with her family and enjoyed baking, crafts and cheering for Husker football team. She loved watching her grandchildren near and far in their activities. Jane volunteered at the Columbus Community Hospital and was an active member of the United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Alan) Stepanek of Rochester, Minnesota, and Sherry (Edward) Ballweg of Columbus; four grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Hitt, Matt Ballweg, Nolan Stepanek and Jocelyn Stepanek. Sister, Linda (Don) Fuhr of Osceola; sisters-in-law, Judy Reininger of Gilbert, Arizona, and Cindy (Tom) DeGroot of Madison, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Sylvia (Barta) Olson; husband, G. Donald Barr; son, G. David Barr; sister, Betty (Olson) Hamernik; brother, Arnold Olson Jr.; infant brother, Richard Olson; father and and mother-in-law, George and Yvonne (Roberts) Barr; brothers-in-law, Richard Reininger and William Hamernik; and sisters-in-law, Donna (Hoff) Olson and Mary Barr.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.