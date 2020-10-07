Janeeta Kline

October 23, 1934-October 6, 2020

Janeeta Kline, age 85, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Columbus.

Funeral Services are at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Luke's U.C.C. The time has been set in consideration of travel time to Ft. McPherson National Cemetery for burial. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. All CDC guidelines will be followed. The family will not be present. Masks will be required for the funeral service. The service will be live streamed on McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Janeeta was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Sutherland, Nebraska, to Patrick and Jeannette (Crockett) Martin. She grew up in Gothenburg. She married William Kline on Feb. 26, 1954 in Gothenburg. They lived in Lancaster, California; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Sandusky, Ohio, before moving to Columbus in 1964. Jan worked at Dale Electronics, Wilke Landscape and managed the Anderson Greenhouse. She was an active member of St. Luke's U.C.C., where she served in many areas. Jan served as a Licensed Minister, chair of the Christian Education Committee and co-chair of the Church Circle. She was also active with the Platte Valley Playhouse, served as historian for the Submarine Club and served on the Board of the Korean Veteran Reunion Association.

Janeeta is survived by her daughter, Patricia (John) Haugaard of Decater, Georgia;; son, Keith (Janelle) Kline of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Beth Kline of Marietta, Georgia; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" Kline; and son, Duane "Mike" Kline.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to donor's choice.