Janelle Miller, Lars Barcel, Natasha Lambrecht, Lars Barcel, Jr.

Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel, Jr., 4 months, all of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Private family interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Creek, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Homes Facebook page.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 20, 2020.
