Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel, Jr., 4 months old; died from smoke inhalation at their home Oct. 17, 2020, and went to their Eternal Heavenly Home.

Janelle was born April 13, 1992, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Roger & Kylie (Taubenheim) Miller. Janelle grew up in faith. She attended grade school at St. John in Battle Creek and graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk. After attending South Dakota State University for one year, she returned to Columbus where she worked at Bomgaars until her passing. She sang with joy and passion. She loved sharing Christ at Camp Luther. She made friends wherever she was. As a sister and daughter, she loved fiercely. As a mother, she loved unconditionally as her Heavenly Father loved her. Janelle first met Lars as a friend in approximately 2017, but then they became so much more, with intentions to marry at some point. They expanded their family in 2020 with Lars Alexander Jr.

Janelle held fast to the Lord taking comfort: "So do not fear, for I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Is. 41:10)

Janelle is survived by her parents, Roger and Kylie Miller; sisters, Brittnie, LeAnn and Kendra Miller; and grandparents, Gerald and Velma Taubenheim and Alice Miller.

Lars was born Dec. 7, 1992, at Columbus Community Hospital, the son of Lance Allen Barcel Sr. and Leslie Marie (McCutchen) Barcel. He graduated from Columbus High School and then began working with Barcel Logging, later becoming an electrician with Commonwealth Electric. He was employed with Capital City Electric at the time of his passing.

Lars first met Janelle as a friend in approximately 2017, but then they became so much more. With intentions to marry at some point, he was a father to Natasha Lambrecht from Janelle's first marriage and then became a wonderfully loving father to their son, Lars Alexander Barcel II (Baby Alex), on June 2, 2020.

Those that knew Lars knew he had a dark sense of humor and was a strong believer in second amendment rights, and you did not want to get him started on conspiracy theories. He enjoyed target shooting with his friends and playing golf with his father and one of his brothers, Lance Jr. He loved family. He loved being a dad. He loved watching movies with Janelle and the kids, along with taking walks and enjoying nature. He was at the best place emotionally he had ever been, ever.

Lars is survived by his loving parents, Lance and Leslie Barcel; supportive brothers, Lance Jr and Liam Barcel; grandparents, Larry and Vicky Barcel and Ed and LaDonna McCutchen; his godmother, Lori Barcel; godfather, Larry Balmer; and so many cousins and aunts and uncles.

Natasha was born Jan. 28, 2014, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Nic Lambrecht and Janelle Miller. She grew up and resided in Columbus. Natasha was loved deeply by her family and friends-her joy was shared wherever she went. Her favorite pastimes were being with family and laughing.

Natasha was full of life. She was always curious and eager to learn. She had a laugh that could fill a room and a spirit that drove everyone around her. She loved to sing and dance every chance she got. Natasha helped look after her brothers and sister, trying to hold them and helping with what she could. She excelled at school and made friends with anyone. Her favorite color was purple and she loved unicorns and mermaids. She was always drawing or writing for everyone in her family.

Natasha is survived by her father, Nic Lambrecht; grandparents, Roger and Kylie (Taubenheim) Miller and Bernard Lambrecht Sr.; great-grandparents, Gerald and Velma Taubenheim and Alice Miller; brother, Jaxxon; sister, Emma; aunts, Brittnie, LeAnn and Kendra Miller and Bridget Lambrecht; and uncles, Bernard Lambrecht Jr. and Jeff Lambrecht.

Lars was born June 2, 2020, in Columbus to Lars Barcel and Janelle Miller.

Lars is survived by his grandparents, Lance and Leslie (McCutchen) Barcel and Roger and Kylie (Taubenheim) Miller; great-grandparents, Larry and Vicky Barcel, Ed and LaDonna McCutchen, Gerald and Velma Taubenheim and Alice Miller; uncles, Lance Jr and Liam Barcel; and aunts, Brittnie, LeAnn and Kendra Miller.

