Janet (Jan) Kleveland

March 6, 1957 – March 12, 2021

Janet (Jan) Kleveland, 64, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Highland Park Church in Columbus, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Private family interment. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jan was born March 6, 1957, in Columbus, Nebraska, daughter of Francis J. and Honorita "Rita" (Wildhalm) Micek. Jan graduated from Columbus Scotus High School and attended Platte Technical Community College and Kearney State College.

Jan was married to Brian Kleveland on Jan. 22, 1977, in Columbus Nebraska. They lived in various locations before moving to Columbus in 1981 where they made their lifelong home. Jan was a 30-plus year leader in the AWANA program at Highland Park, volunteered in the music ministry at the Columbus Manor, babysat for nieces, nephews, and other children over many years, loved reading and studying the Bible, enjoyed working in her flower garden, enjoyed traveling by car throughout the country, and spending time watching her grandchildren's activities. Her determination, positive outlook, and strong faith, despite a struggle to live with Lupus and related complications for over 40 years, was an inspiration to many.

Jan is survived by her husband, Brian of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Malia (Brian) Wojtasek of Hickman, Nebraska;

Grandchildren, Britney, Brooke, Brody and Bryson; sisters, Charlotte (Paul) Beran of Columbus, Nebraska, and Anita (Russ) Aguilar of Monument, Colorado; brother, Kurt (Chrissy) Micek of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Karen (David) Maurstad of Ashburn, Virginia; brother, Gary (Kaye) Micek of Irvine, California, Jon Micek of Columbus, Nebraska, and Brian (Jeanne) Micek of Columbus, Nebraska.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Francis J. and Honorita Micek.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.