Janet Kleveland
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Janet (Jan) Kleveland

March 6, 1957 – March 12, 2021

Janet (Jan) Kleveland, 64, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Highland Park Church in Columbus, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Private family interment. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jan was born March 6, 1957, in Columbus, Nebraska, daughter of Francis J. and Honorita "Rita" (Wildhalm) Micek. Jan graduated from Columbus Scotus High School and attended Platte Technical Community College and Kearney State College.

Jan was married to Brian Kleveland on Jan. 22, 1977, in Columbus Nebraska. They lived in various locations before moving to Columbus in 1981 where they made their lifelong home. Jan was a 30-plus year leader in the AWANA program at Highland Park, volunteered in the music ministry at the Columbus Manor, babysat for nieces, nephews, and other children over many years, loved reading and studying the Bible, enjoyed working in her flower garden, enjoyed traveling by car throughout the country, and spending time watching her grandchildren's activities. Her determination, positive outlook, and strong faith, despite a struggle to live with Lupus and related complications for over 40 years, was an inspiration to many.

Jan is survived by her husband, Brian of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Malia (Brian) Wojtasek of Hickman, Nebraska;

Grandchildren, Britney, Brooke, Brody and Bryson; sisters, Charlotte (Paul) Beran of Columbus, Nebraska, and Anita (Russ) Aguilar of Monument, Colorado; brother, Kurt (Chrissy) Micek of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Karen (David) Maurstad of Ashburn, Virginia; brother, Gary (Kaye) Micek of Irvine, California, Jon Micek of Columbus, Nebraska, and Brian (Jeanne) Micek of Columbus, Nebraska.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Francis J. and Honorita Micek.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Mar
17
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Highland Park Church
Columbus, NE
Mar
17
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Highland Park Church
Columbus, NE
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Highland Park Church
Columbus, NE
Please know we are thinking of you and your family and praying God will wrap you in his loving arms and comfort you.
Cheryl & Dennis Selvage
March 17, 2021
My dear Jan. I was surprised and saddened seeing your obituary in the paper. It doesn't seem too long ago when you were in Chorale and Cantari, sharing a lot to helping both groups become the success that they were. Many were the times that you and others came to my "My Wagner's lakeside retreat" to swim, lay out or just talk and it was always such a joy to visit with you throughout the decades. Most of all, you've taken a lot with you, but you're leaving even more behind with us. "May God Rest your soul."
John Putnam
March 16, 2021
Brian and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Jan and I were in Chorale at Platte College at the same time. I remember her as a fun-loving, energetic, bubbly lady. You are all in my prayers. Andi (Kresha) Preister
Andi Preister
March 16, 2021
