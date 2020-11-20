Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Lange

Janet Lange

May 5, 1952 – November 6, 2020

Janet Lange, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Murry Jay Johnston officiating. Visitation will be on Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Columbus Rescue Mission, Columbus Christian School, or Nebraska Christian School.

Janet M. Lange was born on May 5, 1952, in Columbus, to Bert and Jennie (DeBoer) Lange. She graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in Central City in 1971. Through the years, Janet worked at the Columbus Community Hospital as a dietary aide and in production at Dale Electronics and Appleton. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing piano, listening to music, and going to singles dances.

Janet is survived by her brother, Richard (Sharon) Lange of David City, Nebraska; sister: Sylvia (Gary) Wald of Columbus, Nebraska; and nephews Don (Jenna) Lange of David City, Nebraska and Christopher (Amy) Lange of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Jennie Lange.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.