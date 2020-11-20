Janet Lange

May 5, 1952 – November 6, 2020

Janet Lange, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Murry Jay Johnston officiating. Visitation will be on Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Columbus Rescue Mission, Columbus Christian School, or Nebraska Christian School.

Janet M. Lange was born on May 5, 1952, in Columbus, to Bert and Jennie (DeBoer) Lange. She graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in Central City in 1971. Through the years, Janet worked at the Columbus Community Hospital as a dietary aide and in production at Dale Electronics and Appleton. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing piano, listening to music, and going to singles dances.

Janet is survived by her brother, Richard (Sharon) Lange of David City, Nebraska; sister: Sylvia (Gary) Wald of Columbus, Nebraska; and nephews Don (Jenna) Lange of David City, Nebraska and Christopher (Amy) Lange of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Jennie Lange.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.