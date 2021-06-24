Janet Malovec

January 15, 1945 - May 31, 2021

Janet Malovec, 76, of David City, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence in David City from natural causes.

A Memorial Mass and Rosary were held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Carson Kain as celebrant. Burial took place at the Old Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery of Brainard, Nebraska.

Janet Marie Malovec was born on Jan. 15, 1945, in David City to Louis J. and Frances (Zegers) Malovec of Brainard, Nebraska. She spent her early years on a farm near Brainard where she milked cows every morning and afternoon and helped with the garden. She attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. She went to business school in Omaha and after graduation, worked in the Omaha area for a few years before moving to Columbus. She went to work as a receptionist at a doctor's office for approximately 10 years before starting a job at Dale Electronics, where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed her garden, nieces and nephews and especially the senior bus trips to the Iowa casinos, which COVID-19 deprived her of during this past year.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in David City and St. Mary's Guild. Her nieces and nephews especially enjoyed her sense of humor, taco salad and strawberry fluff dessert. Her Faith was a very important part of her life and she enjoyed watching EWTN Masses and praying along with the Rosary.

Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Doris & Ernie Shonka of Surprise, Nebraska; nephews and nieces, Keith (Karen) Shonka of Bellwood, Nebraska; godson, Dave (Renee) Shonka and Gregg (Amy) Shonka, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, Chris (Veronica) Shonka of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Kathy (Mike) Beran and goddaughter, Sherri (Jason) Suelter both of Lincoln Nebraska; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father in 1967, her mother in 2010 and her brother Donald in 2014.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.