Janet M. Malovec

Age 76

Janet M. Malovec, 76, of David City died May 31.

No viewing or visitation will be held as Janet has been cremated.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 7, St. Mary's Church, David City. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Burial is at 2 p.m. at Old Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

