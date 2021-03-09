Jean Kortan

October 1, 1945 - March 7, 2021

Jean Kortan, 75, of Schuyler, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will also be from 8:30-10 a.m. on Thursday 8:30-10 a.m., also at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Jean was born Oct. 1, 1945 in Wellesey, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Lavonne (Mach) Tupper, Jr. The family eventually moved to South Dakota, where Jean grew up. On April 26, 1962, she married Robert J.Kortan at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota. They lived in Yankton until moving to Schuyler in 1968. Jean was a bookkeeper for many years and finally worked at the Department of Utilities in Schuyler for over 23 years. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and the Ladies Guild and was a past member of the Schuyler Cemetery Board.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Robin Kortan of Schuyler, Shelly Kortan of Lincoln and Tracy (Brad) Wegner of Schuyler; and four grandchildren, Chelsea Kortan of Lincoln, Colby (Brittany) Kortan of Manhattan, Kansas, and Walker and Vincent Wegner of Schuyler. Also surviving are a brother, Ernest Tupper III of Sioux Falls; and great-granddaughter, Braylee Kortan, with great-grandchild number two due in May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Grant Robert Kortan; husband, Bob in 2013; and a brother, Robert Tupper.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements