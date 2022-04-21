Jean G. Lamp

January 20, 1940 - April 15, 2022

Jean G. Lamp, 82, of York, Nebraska, died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with The Rev. Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Plainfield Cemetery in Bradshaw, Nebraska. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. that evening, all at Metz Mortuary.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1940, to Lad and Bessie (Vesely) Krula in rural Schuyler, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Ronald Nelson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun, Nebraska, in 1960 and Ron passed away in 1961. She married Joseph Volenec in 1968 and he passed away in 1969. On May 23, 1974, she married Arman Lamp in Fremont, Nebraska.

Jean was a grade school teacher at Dist. #11 in Schuyler, Dist. #1 in Richland and McCool Jct., Nebraska. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, and belonged to the Nebraska Czechs of York, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, the York Senior Center and York Fun Club. Jean was an avid traveler, enjoyed square dancing and loved to cook, especially kolaches and dumplings.

She is survived by her husband Arman; son, Dale (Lynnette) Nelson of Malcolm; step-children, Jan (Jim) Morris of Benedict, Kevin (Debbie) Lamp of Northome, Minnesota, Dana (Greg) Hoover of Oregon, Lindy (Dave) Hoffman of York, Lori Schultz of Harrison, Arkansas, and Damon (Barbara) Lamp of Harrison, Arkansas. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen (Virgil) Neiworner of Snyder; and her sister-in-law, Mary Krula of Schuyler.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; her brother, David; and two step-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.