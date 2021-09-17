Jean R. Meyer

February 4, 1946 – August 31, 2021

Jean R. Meyer, 75 of Keokuk, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, the daughter of Irvin and Doris (Eihausen) Langan. Jean graduated from Platte Center High School in Platte Center, Nebraska, with the class of 1964. On Sept. 26, 1969, Jean was united in marriage to Gary Meyer in Columbus, Nebraska.

Jean is survived by her husband Gary; son, Troy (Vanna) Meyer of Minneapolis, Minnesota; granddaughter, Abigail Meyer of Minneapolis; and six siblings, Dale (Betty) Langan of Thornton, Colorado; Pat (Jo) Langan of Columbus; Dave (Marlene) Langan of Norfolk; Keith (Lori) Langan of Norfolk; Cheri (Keith) Gottschall of Duncan Lakes; and Lynn Langan of Fountain, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Richard Langan, Bob Langan, Cindy Langan and Glen Langan.