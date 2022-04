Jennifer Karnik

Age 50

Jennifer Karnik, 50, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com