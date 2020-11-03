Jerald M. "Harold" Asche

Age 63

Memorial services for Jerald M. "Harold" Asche, 63, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus (32392 122nd Ave.) with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Jerald passed away at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerald was born on June 11, 1957 in Columbus to Merlin and Luetta (Muth) Asche. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

He attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School then graduated from Columbus Lakeview High School in 1975.

Jerald worked at Mueller Sod farm in Columbus before moving to Madison where he worked at the Tyson Pork Plant. After working at Tyson in Madison, Gerald worked for Frit Company in Norfolk, before getting a job for the Norfolk City Street Department where he worked as an Equipment Operator. He worked for the City of Norfolk from Dec. 18, 1995, to Nov. 15, 2019, when he retired. Jerold enjoyed golfing, hunting and was also an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing with his "fishing buddies" at Merritt Lake and Glacial Lakes in South Dakota. Jerald was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Survivors include his sister, Janelle (Gary) Mueller of Columbus; brothers, Jeffrey (Deb) Asche of Columbus and James (Deanna) Asche of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews; one uncle; two aunts; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, Merlin and Luetta, and an infant brother.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.