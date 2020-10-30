Menu
Jerold Gress
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Jerold R. Gress

December 1, 1942 – October 22, 2020

Jerold R. Gress passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, IA at the age of 77.

He was born in Belgrade, Nebraska, on Dec. 1, 1942, to Dean and Ethel Gress. He is survived by his sister, Nadean Thompson; children, Jodie (Chad) Schwartz and Mark (Nicole) Gress; and grandchildren Makenna Gress, Emsley Gress and Sophia Schwartz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frank.

Jerold was a long-time resident of Columbus Nebraska, where he dedicated over 30 years of service with Columbus Hydraulics. Possessing an affinity for creation, he spent countless hours crafting his beloved treasures in his workshop. He was an avid collector of WWII memorabilia with many of his relics finding their way to local museums. Loving the thrill of the hunt, he spent his life … always searching for that next treasure. He enjoyed the simple things in life. From tranquil afternoons sifting through auctions looking for that hidden gem. Or the peaceful days he spent at the antique shop with a cup of coffee in one hand and his granddaughter's hand in the other.

He was laid to rest at the Belgrade Main Cemetery in Belgrade, Nebraska, next to his family. He will forever be in our hearts and our memories.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
