Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessica Fry
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Jessica R. Fry

February 9, 1987 - December 22, 2021

Jessica R. Fry, 34, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Private family services will be held.

Jessica was born Feb. 9, 1987, in Albion, Nebraska, to Max Fry and Linda Fuehrer. She attended school in Albion and graduated from Boone Central High School. Jessica spent most of time at Versatile Support Services.

Jessica is survived by her mother, Linda Fuehrer of Columbus; brother, Shawn Fuehrer of Albion; brother, Christopher Fry of Iowa; and many friends at Versatile Support Services.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Max Fry; brother, Brian Fry; grandparents; and uncle.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about Jessica's passing. My son was in her class and he is sending his condolences, as well. Please take care and know that her educational team in Albion is hurting for you.
Pam Young
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results