JoAnn Kosch

October 14, 1935 – November 30, 2020

JoAnn Kosch, 85, of Columbus, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Church. Public Visitation without the family present is on Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home. A private family Vigil will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. The public Mass on Monday will also broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. Masks and social distancing is required while attending the visitation and at the Mass.

JoAnn Kosch was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Duncan, Nebraska, to Bernard and Louise (Marsolek) Sokol. She grew up in Duncan and attended schools there. She married Delmar Kosch on May 15, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. They lived in Columbus, where JoAnn was primarily a homemaker and raised her family. JoAnn enjoyed helping at church, praying for others and going on Missionary trips. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and Ladies of the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Delmar Kosch of Columbus; son, James Kosch of Columbus; daughter, Kathy Kosch of Battlefield, Missouri; son, Dave (Thes) Kosch of the Philippines; son, Randy Kosch of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Marie Brentzel of Foxborough, Massachusetts; and grandchildren, Eric, Jamie, Heather, Joshua, Johnathan, and Matthew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Louise Sokol; son, Mark Kosch in 2019; and infant daughter, Catherine.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.