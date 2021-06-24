Joey L. VanMeter

Age 60

Joey L. VanMeter, 60 of St. Edward, NE died Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in St. Edward, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward with Military Rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, NE, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.