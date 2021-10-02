Menu
John Anderson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

John Anderson

October 10, 1938 - August 19, 2021

John Anderson, 82, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He entered this world on Oct. 10, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, born to John and Myrtle Anderson.

John is survived by his wife, Donna Anderson of Placitas, New Mexico; sons, Tom (Mary) Anderson of Seward, Jerry Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and John (Jackie) Anderson of Fordland, Missouri; and grandchildren, Cody (John) Heule, Kelli (Dexter) Reeves, Sean (Amelia) Anderson, Drew Anderson, Miles Anderson and Carly Anderson (Micah Rattigan); 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fold of Honor https://foldsofhonor.org/join-the-mission/ways-to-give/


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 2, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Donnie. Our deepest sympathy.
Terri & Dennis Hirschbrunner
Friend
October 2, 2021
