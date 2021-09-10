John Kenneth Blahak

Age 86

John Kenneth Blahak, 86, of East Palatka, Florida, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Oak View Rehab Center in Orange Park, Florida, following an extended illness.

Graveside services celebrating John's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Oak Hill East Cemetery with Dr. Robert J. Mills and Pastor Ron Smith officiating. The U.S. Air Force will conduct full military honors. No public visitation is scheduled.

All attending the services are requested to wear a facial covering when not practicing social distancing.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Herman and Annastacia Blahak, John graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in Columbus, Nebraska, where he played football, baseball and ran track. John served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and 3 tours of duty in the Vietnam War, retiring as a Sr. Master Sergeant following 26 years of dedicated service to his country. Following his time in the service, John returned to Putnam County, Florida, in 1979 and began a 13- year career with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. He later served as Chief of Police with the town of Welaka, Florida. An avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Florida Gators fan, John enjoyed watching sports and had a passion for fishing as well.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Blahak of East Palatka, Florida; his 4 children, Cynthia Boughner (Bryan) of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania; Thomas Blahak of Keystone Heights, Florida; Cheryl Blahak of Palatka, Florida; and Creighton Blahak (Toni Lee) of St. Augustine, Florida; brother, Herman Blahak, Jr. (Angela) of Abilene, Texas; sister, Teena Rawhouser of Columbus; five grandchildren, Renee Stephens (Dan); Thomas Boughner; Shariston Snyder; Renita Comer; and Rachel Ruark (Justin); and five great-grandchildren, Kanoa Stephens; Kanani Stephens; Kayleigh Snyder; Noah Edge; and Quinton Blahak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Quinton Blahak; and four siblings, Laverne Blahak; Rose Frerichs; Joe Blahak; and Dave Blahak.

Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York, 10306.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at John's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, Florida.