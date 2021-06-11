John "Jack" Bernard Leifeld

August 20, 1928-June 6, 2021

Jack Leifeld, 92, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Boone County Health Center, Albion, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St Michael's Catholic Church in Albion, Nebraska with Fr. James Heithoff and Deacon James Schindel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, Nebraska, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

John Bernard Leifeld, twin son of John Henry and Mary Anna (Reiselman) Leifeld, was born Aug. 20, 1928, at the family home in Petersburg, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg and attended St. John's Catholic School through the 10th grade. He began farming with his uncle Frank Leifeld until entering the United States Army at the end of World War II on Sept. 30, 1946. He served overseas as a dragline operator in Okinawa, Japan before being honorably discharged on March 2, 1948. He returned to Petersburg where he resumed farming.

Jack was united in marriage to Elaine Elizabeth Scholl on Aug. 19, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, Nebraska. After marrying, the couple farmed northeast of Albion until buying a farm north of Albion in 1972. They farmed and raised livestock until moving into Albion in 1997, and retiring in 1998.

Jack and Elaine joined St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion in 1952, where Jack served several terms on the Parish Council, and served as head usher for, and lined up ushers for funerals for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, holding the title of official coffee maker at the yearly fish fry's. He was also a member of VFW Post #736 in Albion. He was a regular for coffee at Bob's Bar (the office), and later White Star in Albion. Jack had a talent for welding, which he enjoyed doing until receiving a pacemaker, which would no longer allow him to do so. He enjoyed fishing, and traveling with Elaine, especially their trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia. He always loved visiting with his neighbors, and in his later years sitting on the front porch visiting with them. Going for drives was one of his favorite past-times. It was important for him to check his farm and make his rounds past his nephews' farms to make sure they were doing it right.

He is survived by five children: Donna (Bob) Werner of Columbus, Nebraska,; Jerry (Cindy) Leifeld of Albion, Nebraska,; Connie (James) Schindel of Petersburg, Nebraska,; Mark Leifeld (Gina Wright) of Norfolk, Nebraska,: Ruth (Rick) Molt of Albion, Nebraska; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law Marvin Atteberry of Treynor, Iowa; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elaine in 2007; daughter: Kathy Palmer; twin brother Henry in infancy; a second brother: Lawrence Leifeld; two sisters: Dorothy Leifeld and Marge Atteberry

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.