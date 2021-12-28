Menu
John Olander
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

John Olander

January 23, 1925 - December 27, 2021


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Yvonne and family, I was sad to see you lost your sweet father. He and Fern are such good people. I´ve thought of you throughout the years...with love and often a need to make amends. I remember you as a wonderful friend and think of you with fondness. May God surround you with peace and grace as you go through this difficult journey.
Jae Lynn Kluever Vyhlidal
Friend
January 2, 2022
We are so sorry to hear that John has passed away. John and your family will be in our prayers. John was such a good neighbor to my mother and me. He had a heart of gold, and he was a special man. So glad that my mother and me got the opportunity to know John and Fern. Take care and this comes with a big hug.
Alana Berlin and Doris Van Dyke
Friend
December 29, 2021
