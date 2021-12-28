To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
Yvonne and family,
I was sad to see you lost your sweet father. He and Fern are such good people. I´ve thought of you throughout the years...with love and often a need to make amends. I remember you as a wonderful friend and think of you with fondness. May God surround you with peace and grace as you go through this difficult journey.
Jae Lynn Kluever Vyhlidal
Friend
January 2, 2022
We are so sorry to hear that John has passed away. John and your family will be in our prayers. John was such a good neighbor to my mother and me. He had a heart of gold, and he was a special man. So glad that my mother and me got the opportunity to know John and Fern. Take care and this comes with a big hug.