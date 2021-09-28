Joyce Louise Bickel

June 5, 1943 – September 26, 2021

Joyce Louise Bickel died on Sept. 26, 2021.

Joyce was born on June 5th, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Alan and Marcella (Mohr) Herrmann. She later moved to Columbus Nebraska where she married Larry Dean Kyriss on Feb. 2, 1962. They welcomed their daughter into the world in the spring of 1963. Some years later, Joyce remarried Jerry Glen Bickel on Sept. 15th, 1987.

She had fond memories of traveling in the southwest region of the United States with Jerry in their truck and fifth wheel trailer. Joyce enjoyed living in Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Arkansas, and Michigan. She always enjoyed the companionship of one of her many dogs.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Jo (Dean) Haskin; sister, JoAnn Kay (Art) Holden; brother, James Alan Herrmann; numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren; and countless friends along the way.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Marcella Herrmann; and both her prior husbands, Larry Dean Kyriss and Jerry G Bickel.

