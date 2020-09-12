Joyce Zywiec

February 18, 1947-September 9, 2020

Joyce Zywiec, 73, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Bryan-LGH West.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation without the family present will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at McKown Funeral Home, with a 7:30 p.m. vigil service to follow, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Joyce Ann (Semin) Zywiec passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born on Feb. 18, 1947, to Raymond and Helena (Steiner) Semin of Bellwood. She was the middle child of nine, and remained in close contact with her siblings until her time of death. She attended Aquinas High School and graduated in 1965. She later attained her LPN license in Lincoln.

Joyce married Lawrence Frank Zywiec on July 21, 1973, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. Their union brought three children into this world, who were raised in Columbus and attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and Columbus Public Schools.

As an LPN, she worked for Columbus Community Hospital, Dr. Kuper and Dr. Ernst in Columbus, and with physical therapist Ken Johnson. She was a daycare provider for a short time while her children were small, and sold medical supplies for Donley Medical Supply in Lincoln. She finished her working years at ADM as a lab technician until her retirement in 2014.

Joyce lived for her family, particularly her children and her grandkids. She will be known for her patience, her giving spirit, her desire to take care of everyone, and the "glue" that kept everyone in line. She was the type of person who would have given you her coat off her back if that's what needed to be done. In fact, throughout her cancer battle, she was often the one consoling family members of her own condition. She loved the casinos and looked forward to "family weekends" there, which often included her sisters. She enjoyed movie nights, country music, Husker sports and putting on family holidays and grandkid birthdays.

She is survived by children: Shane (Heidi) Zywiec of Seward, Brent Zywiec of Ashland, and Lesley Zywiec of Columbus; grandkids: Alyssa, Aubrey and Reid Zywiec, Hannah and Kira Zywiec, Hunter Long and Mason Wurdeman; siblings: Don Semin, Jane (Dwane) Mick, Dianne (Keith) Beringer, Jerry Semin, Pat (Galen) Gilsdorf, Carol (Jim) Sliva, Shirley (Brad) Nelson and Mary (Chuck) Prochaska.

She is predeceased by her husband (July, 2020), parents, and sisters-in-law, Joan Semin and Geri Semin.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.