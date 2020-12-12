Judith A. Roucka

August 9, 1940 - December 2, 2020

Judith A. Roucka, 80, passed away December 2, 2020.

A private service will be held this weekend with Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family.

She worked at Western Electric 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle Roucka; children, Diane and Steven (Diana) Roucka; grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Megan and Colton; siblings, Christine (Richard) Shanahan, Tom (Joyce) Vlasak and Richard (Julie) Vlasak; in-laws, Karen Gay, Darlene (Milo) Divis and James (Rose) Roucka; and many nieces and nephews.

