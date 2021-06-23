Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith "Judy" Tannehill
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo
Albion, NE

Judith "Judy" A. Tannehill

December 15, 1945 - June 16, 2021

Judith "Judy" A. Tannehill, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home in Newman Grove, Nebraska. She heard God's call, and with peace in her heart, she joined Him.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with the Rev. Chris Phelps officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Fellowship Bible Church
1011 Hale Avenue, Newman, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.