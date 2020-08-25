Julia René Schmit-Albin

Age 63

Julia René Schmit-Albin, 63, died Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Lincoln, following a long struggle with breast and then ovarian cancer.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Lincoln, with church visitation beginning at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Church, and live streamed online by Butherus, Maser and Love. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln. Masks and social distancing encouraged at all events per wishes of the deceased. Memorials may be made to Nebraska Right to Life, Blessed Sacrament School, and the Pius X High School Music Department.

Born the fourth of 10 siblings in 1956, to Loran and Irene (Squire) Schmit, Julie grew up on the family farm near Bellwood, and graduated from David City High School in 1974 before going on to study journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from which she graduated in 1979. She was married to John Harmon Albin of Humboldt, on June 28, 1980, in Bellwood. They resided in Lincoln the majority of their married life, raised four children, and were active members of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Julie was best known for her longstanding dedication to the pro-life movement, serving as the Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life from 1989 until the time of her death. On naming her one of its Women of Power, the Lincoln Journal-Star headline suggested to aspiring candidates that they, "Check with Julie Schmit-Albin if you want to win." Leading a grassroots movement tens of thousands strong, she helped to support a generation of pro-life candidates at all levels of government while assisting in the advancement of numerous pieces of pro-life legislation through the Nebraska Unicameral and coordinating the annual Nebraska Walk for Life. Despite being gravely ill on hospice, Julie insisted on listening to the floor debate of LB814, a bill banning dismemberment abortion in Nebraska, which would go on to pass by an overwhelming majority and be signed into law. She counted among her proudest moments the passage of a first-in-the-nation ban on abortion based on the ability of the fetus to feel pain. In recognition of a lifetime of achievement on behalf of the pro-life cause, she was awarded the Nebraska Catholic Conference's Gospel of Life Award in 2019, and Governor Pete Ricketts declared Aug. 13, 2020 "Julie Schmit-Albin Day" in the state of Nebraska.

While she was "fearfully respected" on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, at home she could be found compulsively baking brownies, dancing to disco music, and planning her next family get-together. She sewed innumerable outfits, costumes, curtains, and blankets for her children. She had a love for the world developed through several life experiences, including backpacking through Europe in her early twenties, which she shared with her children and family. Always a proponent of the road trip, Julie loved to pack up the entire family in the car along with a surplus of snacks and drinks for trips throughout Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota. When road trips could not be arranged, she was always happy with a picnic or a dinner on a patio while listening to music. She had a goofy and at times wicked sense of humor and was prone to giggling fits. Family was deeply meaningful to her, and the greatest joy of the twilight of her life was to be a grandma, sharing her love of the written word by reading as many books as it took to put her grandson to sleep.

She is survived by her husband, John Harmon of Lincoln; son, John Squire (Shoko Toma) and grandson, John Seigo of Boston; daughters, Molly (Diana Alejandra Román Charfuelan) of Chicago, Rachel (Rafael Martínez-Feria) of Minneapolis, and Annie of Lincoln; stepdaughter, Tanya Fox-Albin of Lincoln; as well as her father, Loran Schmit of Bellwood; siblings: Marcia Schmit of Mesa, Arizona, Steve Schmit (Diane) of David City, Mary Schmit of Chandler, Arizona, John Schmit (Catalina Macaltao Schmit, deceased) of McKinney, Texas, Michele Schmit of Bellwood, Susan Schmit (Kathryn Mason) of Tacoma, Washington, Jean Hopwood (Kevin) of Orlando, Florida, Lorin Dunlop (John) of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Michael Schmit of Mesa; brother-in-law, Tom Albin (Julie Williams) of Minneapolis; and sister-in-law, Marian Gramlich (Richard) of Gretna; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Squire) Schmit; father-in-law, Joseph Albin; mother-in-law, Margaret (Loennig) Albin; and sister-in-law, Catalina Macaltao Schmit.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home