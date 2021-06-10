Julie Ann (McGowen) Tucker

December 3, 1946 - May 26, 2021

Julie Ann Tucker, of Staplehurst, 74, passed away peacefully May 26, 2021, at the age of 74 years, five months and 23 days, at her home in Staplehurst, Nebraska.

Signing of the remembrance book will take place from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St. in Seward. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on the same day at the same location. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home.

Julie Ann Tucker was born on Dec. 3, 1946, to Laurence and Leona (Ringler) McGowen in Lincoln, Nebraska. Julie grew up on a farm near Ulysses, where she attended Country School District #16. Her family then moved to a farm, near Staplehurst, where she attended grade school and later attended Seward High School, graduating in 1965.

After high school, Julie moved to Lincoln, met and married William R. Bauer, and from that union two children were born, Lori and Kari.

She worked at Weber Bulletin Service and Midwest Life until moving to Seward. Julie was united in marriage to Clay Tucker on April 15, 1989, and gained three step children Zack, Jake and Alyssa. She worked for the Seward County District Court for 30 years. Julie was a loud and fervent supporter of her kid's and grandchildren's various activities, loved traveling with friends, and always arrived at social gatherings with a picnic basket in hand. After retirement Julie enjoyed gardening, Monday nights in Garrison and Garland and traveling to South Padre, Texas for two months every winter.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Henk of Corpus Christi, Texas, Kari (Scott) Hofpar of Staplehurst, Nebraska, and Alyssa (Mike) Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska; sons, Zack (Sarah) Tucker of Omaha, Nebraska, and Jake (Rachell) Tucker of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Judy (Mark) Haley of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jeanne (Butch) Hain of David City, Nebraska; brothers, Jim (Sue) McGowen of Schuyler, Nebraska, and Jon (Barbara) McGowen of Holdrege, Nebraska; companion, Gary Navrkal of Bellwood, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence and Leona McGowen; husband, Clay Tucker; and nephew, Jeff Hain.