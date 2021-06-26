Karen Bialas

October 17, 1950-June 25, 2021

Karen Bialas, 70, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.

Karen Bialas was born Oct. 17, 1950 in Columbus, Nebraska to Charles and Laura (Sokol) Sock. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1969. Karen married Richard Bialas on May 2, 1970 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. They moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where they lived for six months before returning to Columbus, Nebraska in October of 1970. Karen worked at Becton, Dickinson for 28 years before her retirement. She enjoyed camping, fishing, flowers, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Bialas of Columbus, Nebraska; her son, Craig Bialas of Columbus, Nebraska; her daughter, Cristi (Tory) Engel of Doniphan, Nebraska; her grandchildren, Tyler and Cameron; sister, Sylvia (Gib) Preister of Humphrey, Nebraska; and her brother, Don (Shirley) Sock of Norfolk, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laura Sock and brother, Gene Sock.

