Karen Hinrichs

Age 80

Karen Hinrichs, 80 of Omaha, formerly of Columbus , has passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The family will greet friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment is in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby.