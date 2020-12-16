Karen Wurdeman

April 6, 1941 – December 12, 2020

Karen Wurdeman, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Aaron Witt and the Rev. John E. Nelson, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Karen was born April 6, 1941, in Columbus to Herman and Hilda (Berends) Behle. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Karen attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Columbus High School. She worked in the Platte County Clerk's Office prior to marrying Marvin Wurdeman on Nov. 17, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Karen and Marv farmed together northeast of Columbus. She enjoyed reading and doing cross stitch. Karen was extremely active in Christ Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, Choir, Prayer Chain Coordinator, and made Baptismal Banners, to name a few. She was a devoted Christian, and lived her life as a servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Karen is survived by her sons Michael (Michelle) Wurdeman of Columbus, Nebraska, and Scott Wurdeman of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Tena (Shane) Bennett of Carterville, Illinois; grandchildren, Nicole (Craig) Whitmore of Columbus, Nebraska; Brittany (Joe) Rindone of Omaha, Nebraska; Ashley (fiancé – Dillon Robinson) of Omaha Nebraksa; Jordan (Michala) Wurdeman of Leigh, Nebraska; and Conner (special friend – Hannah Mielak) of Columbus, Nebraska; and Colbie Bennett of Carterville, Illinois; eight great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Sally Behle of Columbus, Nebraska.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Hilda Behle; stepmother, Dorothy Behle; husband, Marvin Wurdeman; son, Gregory Wurdeman; and brother, Vernon "Butch" Behle.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or School.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.